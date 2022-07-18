Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most anticipated reality shows that started airing on July 12. Recently, Aneri Vajani got evicted from the show on July 17 and took to her social media as she thanked the entire team and her fans for supporting her thanked the entire team and her fans for supporting her. She shared a series of pictures from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and captioned it as, 'I truly believe in… It’s not about the destination it’s the journey that matters!! I

Thankyou for this experience of a lifetime quite literally ?

I gave it all I had . Thankyou for ALLL the LOVE ? makes me wanna work harder !!

Thankyou @itsrohitshetty for always guiding all of us it was an honour ?

Lastly thankyouuuu to the entire team who worked so so hard & My Fellow khiladis you guys have nailed it! So happy to be a part of this bunch of crazy, strong , hardworking people! Love and luck ??'.

Have a look at the post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri)

Talking about the elimination stunt, Mr. Faisu, Shivangi Joshi, , and Aneri Vajani performed the stunt. Aneri performed the task, but could not complete it on time.

Erika Packard became the first contestant to get evicted from the adventurous reality show and now Aneri had to bid adieu to the show this week. Aneri performed daredevil stunts during her stint in the show and managed to win hearts with her performances.

is seen hosting the adventure-based reality show with well-known celebs, including Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, , , and Shivangi Joshi, amongst others. The reality show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Aneri left Anupamaa show and participated in Rohit's stunt-based show.