Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Anupamaa star Aneri Vajani is feeling 'lonely' in Cape Town; here's why

Cameras have started rolling for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. This time, 's stunt-based show has some of the biggest names in the TV industry. Stars like , Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pandey and many more are currently in South Africa facing their fears as contestants. As the stars are shooting for the show, rumours of stars getting eliminated are hitting headlines. Amidst this, Aneri Vajani who played Mukku in Anupamaa has spoken about missing family and being lonely. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Aneri Vajani and more eliminated celebs who are expected to be back as wild cards

In an interview with ETimes, she stated that she has never been alone in her life. She either has her mom or sister to give her company and hence when she returns to her room after a day-long shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she starts feeling lonely. She was quoted saying, "I am missing my family way too much. I have never stayed away from them for such a long time. Either I’ve Munna Bhai with me or I’ve Priya or mom with me, but nobody is there this time. This feeling of loneliness when you enter your room at the end of the day and there’s nobody to talk to, it’s heartbreaking. How much you can talk to the contestants also, everyone is tired at night and they also need rest. You can’t always be on each other’s face. After returning to my room, I used to feel that void when I would enter my room. The sad part for me was I am not used to sleeping alone, I switch on Television and all the lights while sleeping. This feeling of loneliness I’ll never forget, itna akela maine nahi Mehsus kiya apne aap ko. But I’ve now spent close to 20 days here and I’ve learnt to sleep alone." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 elimination: Pratik Sehajpal makes a cryptic post; pens, 'Dil ke sun ke yahan...'

She also denied rumours of her being in a relationship with Harsh Rajput. Well, looks like Aneri is sure bracing all her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also Read - Anupamaa's MaAn Live: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna open up on Anu-Anuj's baby, 'new' Kinjal, why Vanraj-Kavya turned positive and more