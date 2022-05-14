Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani joins Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal and other contestants on Rohit Shetty's show

Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani is the newest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Aneri has joined Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik and more celebs on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show.