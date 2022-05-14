Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most talked about reality TV shows in the country right now. And the latest celeb to join the show as a contestant is Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani. Yes, you read that right. Aneri Vajani has been confirmed to be a participant in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show. Aneri has joined other TV celebrities such as Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha and others. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik oozes oomph in sizzling green bikini; fans say, 'Koi itna hot kaise ho sakta hai' [VIEW PICS]

Aneri Vajani who is currently seen in Anupamaa as Malvika Kapadia opened up about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, The actress is eager to take up this new challenge. "Khatron Ke Khiladi is my first reality show and I cannot hold back my excitement. I love exploring new things and stepping beyond my comfort zone. With this show, I will surely get on to new heights in my life. I am all set to embark on this adventurous journey and cannot wait to take on this challenge," Aneri said about her participation.

Earlier, Kanika Mann had opened up about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She said, "I've always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I'll remember it for life. I'm particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I'm hoping that through this show I'm not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn't get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!"

Apart from Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will also see Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, , Rajiv Adatia, choreographer Tushar Kalia, social media influencers Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard as contestants.