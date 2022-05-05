Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to return soon. And already, quite a few celebrity names have come forward as the possible contestants in the new season of 's stunt-based reality TV show. , Rajiv Adatia, and have already confirmed their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Other names include Shivangi Joshi, , Munawar Faruqui, , Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, and Faisal Shaikh to name a few. And now, the former actress has confirmed her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande confirm participation in Rohit Shetty's show

Shivangi Joshi confirmed taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited about it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me."

COLORS is all set to bring back the stunt-based reality TV show on the small screen. And it is being said that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to be bigger and better than the previous seasons. As per reports, Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will soon head to Cape Town for a new adventure. To make the season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular names in the TV industry. She has been a part of shows like Beintehaa, Begusarai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and the recent one being Balika Vadhu. She enjoys massive popularity online as well. Shivangi can be one of the highest-paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.