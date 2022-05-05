Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Balika Vadhu 2 star Shivangi Joshi CONFIRMS participation; shares excitement for Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's newest confirmed contestant is Shivangi Joshi. The actress was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi. Shivangi has shared her excitement to be a part of Rohit Shetty's show.