Nimrit Ahluwalia marked her debut with Choti Sarrdaarni. It's been three years since then that she has been the face of the show. She essays the role of Mehr in it. However, it seems that it is time for Nimrit Ahluwalia to move on. The actress has quit the show and is going going to be shooting for the last episode of Choti Sarrdaarni soon. Amidst this, whispers are being heard that she has been approached to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also Read - Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra's show to be the biggest Indian web series, at par with Stranger Things, Money Heist

There is tremendous buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as the stunt-based reality show is soon to roll out. Fans are desperately waiting to know who all are going to be the contestants of the latest seasons. Names of celebrities like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Paras Chhabra, and many others have come to the fore. However, confirmation of their participation is yet to come. Now, we have learnt that Nimrit has also been approached by the makers to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, however, there is no confirmation over whether she has accepted the offer or not. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over Katrina Kaif's sizzling new pics; netizens are in awe of their friendship

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Nimrita has quit Choti Sarrdaarni because of certain health issues. In an interview with Etimes, she said, "The past year — when I realised that I have been going through chronic fatigue, burnout, signs of anxiety and stress — has been a journey on a personal level. I am in a better position to understand, make an informed choice today and introduce some changes in my lifestyle. Health is a priority, but it isn’t just limited to the physical aspect of it but mental and emotional as well." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha to get paid THIS whopping amount for Rohit Shetty's show? [Exclusive]