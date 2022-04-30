Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Ahluwalia approached for Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what we know

Nimrit Ahluwalia has bid adieu to Choti Sarrdaarni after 3 long years and whispers are being heard that she has now been approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.