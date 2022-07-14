Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani SLAMS body-shamers; says, 'Angoor khatte hai, khud ko dekh lo'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani have reacted to the brutal trolling she faces online due to her body type. Aneri revealed that she is not bothered about the same and instead trolls them.