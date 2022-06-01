Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi FINALLY opens up on the failure of Balika Vadhu 2; says, 'I did feel sad...'

Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi opened up on the short run of Balika Vadhu 2. The actress will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 next, competing against 14 popular faces.