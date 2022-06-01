Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most anticipated upcoming reality TV shows in the country. Fans are gearing up to watch their favourite contestant battle for the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Be it Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik or Mr Faisu, fans are pretty stoked about the stunt based reality TV show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Now, Shivangi Joshi who was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi has finally opened up on the failure of the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Seven pics of Erika Packard in swimwear that prove she's a seductress [View Pics]

Shivangi on Balika Vadhu 2 not working

Balika Vadhu 2 didn't fare well on the TRP charts so well. Fans and the makers were hoping that the show will fly as they had a good story and a great cast in Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samriddh Bawa. The actress shared that she did feel sad about it. However, Shivangi added that there was no disappointment. She ascertained that whenever an artist takes up a show, they expect it to fly. However, not every single one will work. Shivangi believes that every show has a journey of its own.

Shivangi on her stint in Balika Vadhu 2

While talking about the failure of Balika Vadhu 2, Shivangi Joshi did shower praise on the makers and the show. She said that it is a household name and she feels proud to have been associated with Balika Vadhu. The actress added that the message that the makers wanted to put across with the show was well received by the audience.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant list

Talking about the present, Shivangi is all pumped up to challenge her fears on Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based tv show. Shivangi will be competing against Munawar Faruqui, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, , Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, and Mohit Malik for the trophy.