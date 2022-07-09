Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Did Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli REVEALED the name of the winner?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is right now the highest grabbing TRP show and it is gaining a lot of interest from the viewers due to its concept. While one contestant who has been the top favourite since the beginning is Rubina Dilaik. There was a strong buzz that Rubina who is shooting right now in Cape Town for the show is already decided to be the winner of Rohit Shetty's show. And now her buddy and Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli too has come out and stood in strong support of her and is claiming that she should be the winner. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Five times Alia Bhatt actually proved that she is friends with Ranbir Kapoor’s exes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

Nikki Tamboli chooses Rubina Dilaik over Pratik Sehajpal

While many are surprised that Nikki who shares a strong bond with Pratik Sehajpal and she has always been open about her fondness towards him isn't supporting him but her girlfriend. In her recent interaction Nikki aid Rubina should win the show," Rubina is extremely strong and will do very well. We have seen her in Bigg Boss and know-how strong-willed she is. She can win this show, too. But other contestants are also doing very well."

Well, even the host Rohit was all praises of Rubina and said that she has the chance of winning the show because she is the strongest and performs all the stunts with utmost perfection. Well, even the fans can witness how Rubina is a tigress when she does her stunts and is hoping that she should win the title.

Rubina who was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi many times spoke about why she yes this time and her honest answer proves why she is the the real diva, " I did not have a daily soap running at this point in time. So, I said yes. And of course this is one of the biggest reality shows that Indian television has, and being a part of it, is definitely important and honourable for an artist". Rubina is here to win!