Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is making a lot of noise now. Pratik Sehajpal who was one of the star contestants of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be on the show. As we know, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has also on 's show. Her performance is hailed as one of the best ever on the stunt adventure reality show. It seems Pratik Sehajpal made a comment that had a pun on what Tejasswi Prakash's fans feel was a comment on her injury. We know that she had to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as she suffered a severe injury on her eye. It was a heartbreaking moment for her.

Tejasswi Prakash's fans took to Twitter to tell Pratik Sehajpal that what he did was not cool. Understanding that he might have upset some people, he tweeted, "I only have respect for everyone who works hard. Not someone who makes fun of anyone! Jokes are not to be taken seriously. My intention my #PratikFam knows. I only believe in lifting everyone up. God bless. " But as we know, Bigg Boss rivalries extend beyond the season now. Loyal fans make sure that their favourites are on top whether it is the trending list or schooling whom they feel are disrespectful.

I told ya he was just joking..

He only respects teja,he never has bad thought 4 teja.#TejRan fans ke baaton mein mat aya karo unka kaam hi ye hai har jagah aag lagana raada karna!! Wish u luck pratik..phaad ke ana..give ur best! Looking forward to watching u

-from teja fan — Pooja (@pooja31196) May 25, 2022

This is not a joke ??? pic.twitter.com/U9pKNqPKbB — Soha El (@SohaEl55817626) May 25, 2022

Kitna sympathy lega beyyy?nalla chomu

Waiting for the karma to hit u hard pratik .

Water stunt se bach k rahiyo .udhar mummy bacchhaooo pannni ney mujhe maaara bolne se kuch nehi hota ? and a gentle reminder udhar suitcase bhi nehi rehtaa ??? pic.twitter.com/zsgOFuwnvU — SWASTIKA DUTTA (@SWASTIK69756340) May 25, 2022

Joke bhi soch kar karna chahiye. The first thing she said after that accident was, "I don't know what happened to me, I thought I would die"... She got serious injuries & this is an extremely sensitive incident for us. We can't take it as a joke!#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops pic.twitter.com/TfjlgK15RD — ????ℝ??ℕ ?Y?ℝ (@lala_cafeee) May 25, 2022

Kuch v bolke cover up mat karo... pic.twitter.com/16RjOBow0D — payal (@SahooYasaswini) May 25, 2022

We can see that fans are quite upset with whatever has happened. Anyways, Pratik Sehajpal said that he did not intend to upset anyone. Tejasswi Prakash is seen as Pratha on Naagin 6.