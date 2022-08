Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal made a re-entry on the show as a wild card. He was out after he failed the elimination stunt being paired with Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair Rahmani. Unlike last years, there was no stunt held between the eliminated contestants to determine who will come back on the show. Pratik Sehajpal made a direct re-entry on the show and this has left some fans upset. Last year, neutral viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi did not like the elimination of Sourabh Raaj Jain. They felt it was one of the most unfair ones in the history of the game. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Evicted contestant Pratik Sehajpal to return on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Even this time, fans feel that the others like Aneri Vajani, and Shivangi Joshi deserved a chance to be back on the show. They felt at least a deciding stunt could have been held. Now, it is being said that Shivangi Joshi was offered a chance to be a wild card but she declined the same. This is how fans reacted to Pratik Sehajpal's entry.

In last season, Sourabh Jain faced the most unfair eviction & even then @ColorsTV did not called him directly. Stunt betn 3 evicted (Sourabh, Aastha & Vishal) & only the winner was called back.#PratikSehajpal should feel privileged to be directly called back. #KhatronKeKhiladi — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 13, 2022

sourabh's elimination was definitely very unfair but still I do feel a contestant who has got eliminated shouldn't be called back ;) deserving or undeserving wildcard entry in a show like this shouldn't happen — RAHUL (@JaYaarYahanSe) August 13, 2022

exactly and the fact that there were more deserving khiladis who've been evicted like chetna, aneri and shivangi — aish (@aishyouknow) August 13, 2022

Exactly Chetna, Shivangi and Aneri deserved a chance too. — Aishzee (@Aishzee1) August 13, 2022

He was brought back because of his past connection with the channel and social media fan support. Other than that he wasn't good in tasks so far, Sourabh was awesome. Unfortunately he didn't enjoy the channel support — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) August 13, 2022

Well, fans of Pratik Sehajpal have said that his presence creates hype for the show and is a TRP booster. This is why they have brought him back. While this logic is surely understandable, Khatron Ke Khiladi was always seen as the most impartial reality show!