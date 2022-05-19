Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Divya Agarwal rejects Rohit Shetty's reality show due to this reason

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to begin and there was a strong buzz that Divya Agarwal will be a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show, however, the Bigg Boss OTT winner has turned down the offer and we know why!