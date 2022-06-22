Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 elimination: Pratik Sehajpal makes a cryptic post; pens, 'Dil ke sun ke yahan...'

Love School fame Pratik Sehajpal gained maximum attention as he became a part of Bigg Boss OTT. He then went on to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 and turned out to be the first runner-up. Even though he did not win the show, however, he managed to win the hearts of millions. He now has ent fan followers who love him for everything and anything. After Bigg Boss 15, he has now become a contestant on Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Along with Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat and others, Pratik Sehajpal was in South Africa shooting for the same. However, the latest rumours had it that he has been eliminated from the show. And now he has made a cryptic post. Also Read - It's expensive! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's casual airport look is insanely costly; check the price

Pratik Sehajpal's cryptic post gets support from fans

On Twitter, Pratik wrote about following his heart and reaching where he is right now. He wrote, "Rokna chaahein thaamna chaahein, Ret kisi ke haath na aaye. Khushi jo de rooh ko sukoon, Humesha dil ki hi suni hai Dil ke sun ke yahan tak aaya hoon." All the fans of Pratik are showing support for him. A comment read, "You are precious PRATIK #PratikSehajpal .. you are just THE BEST." Also Read - Varisu first and second looks: Thalapathy Vijay in totally different avatars hints at another double role? [Exclusive Deets Inside]

Rokna chaahein thaamna chaahein, Ret kisi ke haath na aaye. ?

Khushi jo de rooh ko sukoon,

Humesha dil ki hi suni hai

Dil ke sun ke yahan tak aaya hoon. ? Also Read - John Abraham will never have an OTT release as an actor; says, 'I don’t want to be available at rupees 299 or 499'

— Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) June 21, 2022

A part from this, Pratik also shared a picture with his besties from South Africa. It sees him with Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh.

pic.twitter.com/qEoGCvihaL

— Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) June 22, 2022

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 eliminations

Reports had it that Shivangi Joshi is also eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Erika Packard is also said to be out of the show. There is no confirmation yet.