Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is high on the buzz of late and recently the full and final contestants line was revealed at the press conference held in the city. From Sriti Jha to Munawar Faruqui and more are going to participate in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair are also participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Faisu and Jannat have been rumoured to be dating.

Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair's connection

Faisal and Jannat have known each other for a while. From being influencers to starring in music videos together. They both have come a long way. Jannat and Faisu also collaborate for reels and stuff and fans love their camaraderie too. Which is why they have been linked together. Fans started believing that they are dating because of their on-screen chemistry and equation.

Faisal reacts to DATING RUMOURS with Jannat Zubair

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Faisal Shaikh was asked about the rumours of him being in a relationship with Jannat Zubair. The social media influencer turned actor denied the rumours saying that he and Jannat are only friends and nothing more. He said, "We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. Logo ko aisa bohot lagta hai par aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai (People assume that we are dating but that's not true). Zaroori nahi jo onscreen chemistry hai woh offscreen bhi ho (It's not necessary that the camaraderie two people share onscreen will be similar to what they share offscreen). Offscreen, we are great friends. I am single."

Faisal to compete with Jannat

Jannat and Faisal's relationship might change as they will now be competitors in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Faisal also reacted to the same. He said, "Yes, she is there. A lot of people will watch us together on the show to see who performs better (smiles)."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 full contestant list

Apart from Faisal Shaikh and Jannat, other celebrity participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 include Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajive Adatia, Sriti Jha, , , Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Pratik Sehajpal and Kanika Mann.

