Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh REACTS to link-up rumours with Jannat Zubair; says, 'Zaroori nahi jo onscreen...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu are going to participate in Rohit Shetty's TV show this season. The two are best friends and have been linked together quite often. Here's what Mr Faisu has to say...