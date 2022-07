Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the most talked about shows currently. The stunt-based show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and everyone is waiting with bated breath to know the winner. Many big names from the TV industry like Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi and others are a part of it. While the show has given the platform to the stars to face their fears, it has also served as a great platform for host Rohit Shetty to test his skills. And well, he is considered to among the best hosts of the TV inudstry. But did you know he was scared of taking up hosting? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passes away at 41, Imlie stars Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer dating in real life and more

Why was scared to be the host? In an interview with indianexpress.com, host Rohit Shetty stated that he was scared because there were already many superstars who have been the host of the show. It started with being the host and even has been a host for one season. And then there were stars from TV being a part of it. Rohit Shetty considered it to be a big responsibility to take on the show. He said, "It was challenging as the show was done by actors and superstars. Then the show went off air for a few years. And when they came back with a new format, I was asked to host it. It was a big responsibility. I gave my 100 percent, and it was my first season. But when it was about to get telecast, I was scared, to be honest. It was for the first time a director was doing this kind of show. There were a lot of expectations, and I wasn’t sure if people would accept me or not. That was something I was scared of. " Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty loses his calm over Pratik Sehajpal; WARNS him to NOT break rules

Well, there is great anticipation over who would be the next winner of KKK. A lot of names are floating in the media circuit. Some feel it is who will win the show while there were rumours that it would be Faisal Shaikh who would lift the trophy this time.