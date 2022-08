There's always great anticipation around who wins Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 12th season is currently underway and it is among the most glamorous seasons it has ever been. The latest season had big names from the TV industry like Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal and others has contestants. Now, who is going to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? For some time now, it was being rumoured and speculated that Rubina Dilaik will lift the trophy of the show. But here is the twist. Also Read - Tiger Shroff, John Abraham and more; Disha Patani shares hottest onscreen chemistry with her co-stars [View Pics]

Who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Also Read - 5 reasons why Bollywood is losing it's charm and South industry is taking over

An Instagram page that shares details about reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 16 has revealed that Faisal Shaikh has turned out to be the winner. It also states that there will be a task again between the top two and Faisal will win. But there is absolutely no confirmation yet on any of this. It is not even clear if the social media page update is about the finale or not but fans are believing it to be true. Check out the post below: Also Read - Aarambh, Prithvi Vallabh, Chandrakanta and other big budget TV shows that flopped on the TRP charts

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kkk12 | Bb16 | JDJ™? (@khatronkekhiladi_season12)

Rubina Dilaik not the winner?

Earlier, as the contestants of the reality show returned from Cape Town, had showed up at the airport to receive his wife . As cameras went clickety click, Abhinav lifted Rubina's hand in the air as if suggesting that she is the winner of the show. Since then it is being speculated that Rubina Dilaik has won the latest season of the stunt-based show. Reportedly, the top five contestant of 's show are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh and Tushar Kalia. Let's wait and see who wins.