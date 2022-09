The Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is all set to reach its grand finale tomorrow September 25. Host welcomes Rajiv Adatia into the show and tells contestants he is the entertainment quotient. Later, Rohit congratulates all the contestants for reaching the finale. He tells to kiss the snake, frog, and chameleon. Later, Rohit introduces the first task to its contestants and challenges Rubina, Mohit, and Kanika. Rubina is the first contestant to start the task. Rubina nails the first grand finale task like a pro and wins host Rohit's hearts with her fab performance. Mohit goes next and dedicates the task to his son. He finishes the task and later Rohit calls Kanika for the first task. Kanika gets afraid while performing the task and gets scared. Rohit announces the results as he says that Rubina completed the task in 4 minutes and 20 seconds, while Mohit did it in 6 minutes and 40 seconds, Kanika finished the task in 11 minutes and 15 seconds. Kanika gets fear phanda, while Rubina-Mohit reaches finale. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa's Baa receives severe backlash, Bigg Boss 16 contestants, Raju Srivastava's prayer meet and more

Rohit gives a funny task to Rajiv and tells him to tell the meaning of Hindi phrases and use them in sentences. Rajiv fails miserably and entertains everyone with his one-liners. Rohit gives a new and interesting task to , Faisu and Tushar. He tells them to collect coconuts from the tree and collect it in a basket which is kept into the pool. Faisal goes to perform the task first and he gets severely injured. Rohit and other contestants get shocked post his injury. Faisal collects 4 coconuts and later tells Rohit he cannot see anything. Rohit sends him for checkup and later calls Tushar for the task. He collects 3 coconuts and later Rohit tells Jannat to perform the task. Jannat tells Faisu that she will not be able to complete the task and gets afraid as she goes to perform. Rajiv, Tushar, Rubina, Mohit praise Jannat for her exceptional performance. Jannat gets the fear phanda and goes into the danger zone along with Kanika.

Kanika and Jannat get ready to perform the elimination stunt. Jannat completes the task in 8 minutes 45 task, while Kanika removes only one flag and time finishes. Kanika gets eliminated while Jannat, Faisal, Mohit, Rubina and Tushar gets in the race to grab the trophy.