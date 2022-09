Rejoice Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 fans. The much-awaited grand finale of the show will be taking place this upcoming week. Ranveer Singh will be joining the finalists with his co-actors from Circus, which has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Pooja Hegde, along with Ranveer will also be seen gracing the show, to promote their film. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 WINNER: Tushar Kalia, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik - This contestant grabs the trophy?

The makers of the stunt-based reality show have posted a glimpse of the drama that will take place in the finale episode. If you take a look at the clip, it will surely leave you in splits.

The promo clip stars with Ranveer Singh sitting at the seat with the rest. Contestant Rajiv Adatia who is known for his comedy is seen giving a one-on-one letter to the star. Actor is seen reading the details from the letter in which he is addressed as a 'nalayak' actor.

Watch video of Rajiv Adatia calling Ranveer Singh nalayak:

In the letter, it is written that Ranveer is the most 'nalayak' star. There is no one more shameless than him in the entire nation. It is further mentioned that he has done diverse roles but his watermelon is so huge that the nation has gone crazy behind the same.

For the unversed, the actor had done a nude photoshoot for Paper magazine in July 2022. He had received a lot of support from friends in the entertainment industry but also found himself in a legal soup.

Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of the actor in relation to the FIR filed against him over the nude snaps. He was booked for obscenity under Sections 292, 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 509 and 67(A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.