Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is finally coming to an end on September 25. The show got its top 5 contestants including Faisu, Tushar Kalia, , Jannat Zubair, and . Kanika Mann got eliminated yesterday and was out of the race. During the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the entire team of Cirkus will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming film which will release in December 2022.

According to Tellychakkar.com, Faisu and Tushar are the top two finalists of the show who will fight for the trophy. Faisu is one of the strongest contestants on the show and has always aced all the stunts with much grace. He left the audience, contestants and host Rohit impressed with his bindass attitude. Reportedly, Rohit has offered a film to Faisu. Yes, you read that right! If Tellychakkar reports are to be believed, then Faisu will play an important role in the film, but there is no confirmation as of now. Rohit has always praised Faisu for his sheer dedication and the way he performed on the show.

In yesterday's episode, Faisu performed a deadly stunt and was seen climbing a tree whilst water was showered on him with full force. He then jumps and bangs his head onto a rope. He falls into the pool and everyone gets worried for him.

Audiences are eagerly waiting to know who will lift the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy. Some reports suggest that it is Rubina Dilaik who has won, while others say that Tushar has grabbed the trophy.