The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been high on adventure. Big names like Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, and others participated in it. Now, only a handful are left with an eye to win the trophy. The grand finale of the show has begun and it started with Cirkus team making a dhamakedaar entry. Rohit Shetty's movie Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and others.

The show was inaugurated by Ranveer Singh. Being the enthu-cutlet that he is, he gave an electrifying performance. He even proved that he is a big fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He pulled Rubina Dilaik's leg for being obsessed with cars, Mohit Malik about his flirting in the foreign land, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh making reels and more.

The prize-money revealed

then revealed the prize-money. He stated that the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will receive the prize-money of Rs 20 lakh and a car.

First grand-finale stunt

The first stunt of the grand finale was performed by and . The two stars had to drive a car and dash into total of eight cars that will break into fire. While Rubina could not complete the task as one car she could not destroy, Mohit Malik completed it.

Rubina Dilaik and Ranveer Singh's fashion segment

On the show, Rubina Dilaik and Ranveer Singh are given different props to dress each other up. From a box to strand of leafs, Rubina and Ranveer put up a fun show.

Jannat Zubair vs Faisal Shaikh vs Tushar Kalia

The next stunt is played between Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh. It is quite a layered stunt as the contestants have to cross several levels. Tushar is the one who wins the task by completing it quickest out of the three. This means that Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh reach the final stunt.