Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most awaited reality shows. The stunt-based show has started rolling in South Africa and this year celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, and others. On Instagram, these celebs are sharing many pictures and videos from there, and it is making audience eager to watch the show. While the shooting has started, the makers have not yet officially announced when Rohit Shetty's show will premiere.

However, multiple reports and a lot of fan clubs on Instagram have been speculating that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will go on air in August this year. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a weekend show, and currently, on Colors, the 8 pm to 9 pm slot is booked by Naagin 6 and Dance Deewane Junior comes at 9 pm. It will be interesting to see if Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere in August which show will go off-air.

Well, as we said the celebs are sharing videos and pictures from South Africa. Recently, shared a video in which she is seen dancing with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The ex-Bigg Boss contestants surely impressed one and all with their dance.

Well, while talking to Indian Express, Rubina revealed why she took the stunt-based reality show. The actress said, "I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.”

