Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here’s when you will get to watch Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha and other celebs facing their fears

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has started, but the makers are yet to officially announce when the Rohit Shetty's show will premiere. But, there are reports that the show might go on air in August this year. Read on to know more...