Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Aneri Vajani's elimination 'unfair'? Shivangi Joshi and Sriti Jha being treated unfairly too?

Fans of Shivangi Joshi and Sriti Jha are upset with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They feel there is too much of focus on Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia. Every year, fans slam the channel for favouring their own faces whether it is Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Arjun Bijlani who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also faced similar aspersions. This time, fans feel that the channel is biased against Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and Aneri Vajani. These three actresses do not have an history with the channel other than Shivangi Joshi who did Balika Vadhu 2.

Now, a post is doing the rounds where someone has called out the channel for the unfair exit of Aneri Vajani and Sriti Jha. It shows that it has been liked by Shivangi Joshi. We cannot verify the authenticity of the post. Take a look...

#ShivangiJoshi liked this post on insta. another celeb exposing @ColorsTV

U can clearly see in the actions of the celebs if they really felt the biasness even tho they don't speak against this openly, bz they knw they hv to work in the same industry. pic.twitter.com/7w2ORJnvp0 — ? (@kyu_kab_kaha) July 18, 2022

This has come after fans highlighted what Saurabh Raaj Jain said about Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said that doing stunts well was fine but what mattered was content, which kind of hints at excessive drama.

Tbh I felt #ShivangiJoshi and #AneriVajani did faster than #Chetna and #Rajiv As chetna team guessed wrong answer 3 times + they took time during eating worms whereas shivangi and aneri guessed 2 wrong answers..#KKK12 team to show timer to audience too that's it. — GossipsTv OFFICIAL (GTv) (@GossipsTv) July 18, 2022

Biased channel as always @ColorsTV , only supporting there channel faces. Cutting down her screen time to this unfair eviction it's always been a dull Show #KKK12. pic.twitter.com/P8MRPUFYWm — TEAM ANERI VAJANI ? (@TeamAneriVajani) July 18, 2022

@ColorsTV is exposed by another celebrities , they are destroying their own image #KKK12 trp is gonna drop for sure because of their unfair eviction and biasedness towards the their favourites. SHAME ON COLORS TV #PratikSehajpaI #PratikFam #NoPratikNoKKK12 pic.twitter.com/yfAfha5s53 — ASUR (@ASUR_369) July 18, 2022

We do not know what to make of this. It is possible that the screenshot is an edit. Of late, such things are happening a lot on social media. Anyways, Rohit Shetty has praised Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi immensely for how they fought their fears on the show.