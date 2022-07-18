Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Aneri Vajani's elimination 'unfair'? Shivangi Joshi and Sriti Jha being treated unfairly too?

Fans of Shivangi Joshi and Sriti Jha are upset with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They feel there is too much of focus on Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia. Every year, fans slam the channel for favouring their own faces whether it is Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Arjun Bijlani who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also faced similar aspersions. This time, fans feel that the channel is biased against Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and Aneri Vajani. These three actresses do not have an history with the channel other than Shivangi Joshi who did Balika Vadhu 2. Also Read - Not just Pushpa star Allu Arjun, THESE South Indian actors too love Bollywood
Now, a post is doing the rounds where someone has called out the channel for the unfair exit of Aneri Vajani and Sriti Jha. It shows that it has been liked by Shivangi Joshi. We cannot verify the authenticity of the post. Take a look... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani reacts to getting evicted from Rohit Shetty's show and it'll make her fans proud
This has come after fans highlighted what Saurabh Raaj Jain said about Khatron Ke Khiladi. He said that doing stunts well was fine but what mattered was content, which kind of hints at excessive drama. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif once confessed that she was scared of Salman Khan; called him 'unpredictable'
We do not know what to make of this. It is possible that the screenshot is an edit. Of late, such things are happening a lot on social media. Anyways, Rohit Shetty has praised Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi immensely for how they fought their fears on the show.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.