Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Jannat Zubair charging Rs 18 lakh per episode for Rohit Shetty's show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the show everyone is talking about. and his starry line up of contestants will perform some death-defying adrenaline-raising stunts in the stunning city of Cape Town, South Africa. There is a lot of hullabaloo about the money that the celebs are pocketing. This time the makers have brought in a mix of contestants beyond the world of TV. We have celebs like Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu who are huge in the digital and social media space. Jannat Zubair Rahmani has done a TV show Tu Aashiqui four years later. She is making a comeback to TV.

It seems Jannat Zubair is charging Rs 18 lakh per episode of the show. She is apparently the highest paid though some sources say it is who is charging Rs 20-22 lakh per episode. But it is Jannat's whose name is coming up as the highest-paid celeb. Just behind her is her good friend and rumoured beau, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh. He will be paid Rs 17 lakh per episode/week on the stunt reality show. Jannat Zubair told us, "I don't know what I am scared of. I feel the reality hits you when you are there in front of Rohit Sir doing the stunts."

We can see that Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh are leading the race when it comes to money. The show also has contestants like Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, , Tushar Kalia, Munawar Faruqui and others. The shooting will happen for over two months in Cape Town, South Africa. Well, let us Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu deliver a performance matching their hefty fees.