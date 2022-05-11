Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani joining rumoured beau Mr Faisu on Rohit Shetty's show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair Rahmani opens up on doing Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show; will she join Mr Faisu on the same?