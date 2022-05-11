Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Jannat Zubair Rahmani joining rumoured beau Mr Faisu on Rohit Shetty's show?

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be on air at the end of 2022. The show is one of the big ticket programmes for Colors. TV actress and Instagram sensation Jannat Zubair has spoken about doing the show. While she has not directly confirmed being a part of it, she has said that this is one show she did like to be a part of. Also Read - Sakshi Tanwar recalls how working on Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii took a toll on her personal life, 'For 8 years I didn't...'

She gave an interview to Tellychakkar. She said that makers were offering her Khatron Ke Khiladi for many years but she kept on declining the show. She said she was scared if she could manage any of the stunts or not. She was quoted as saying, "But now I have released that the show is very interesting and I should take it up."

She was also asked if she did like to do Bigg Boss. Jannat Zubair said, "I would never be able to do the show as I am not made for the show, I am a very introverted person and I don't think I will be able to do the show, I will be a complete mismatch for the show." While she has not explicitly said that she is doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, this sounds like a hint. This time, her good friend and Instagram sensation Mr Faisu is a part of the show. In fact, the two were rumoured to be dating. But he said that they are just pals. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to happen in South Africa from end of May-first week of June.

Some of the confirmed names for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are , , Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia and others. Rohit Shetty's show is the Indian adaptation of Fear Factor. Last year, Arjun Bijlani won the exciting stunt based reality show.