Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Rohit Shetty's show scripted? Ex-contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain drops a shocker

There is much hullabaloo around Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show is going to see some of the biggest names from the TV and entertainment industry this season. Stars like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Munawar Faruqui, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Chetna Pande and many more are going to show off their daredevil side in the show. Well, when it comes to reality shows, a question always hits the minds of the masses. Is the show scripted? Is Khatron Ke Khiladi scripted? On this, an ex-contestant has spilled some beans. Sourabh Raaj Jain who was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has shared his opinion. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Seven pics of Erika Packard in swimwear that prove she's a seductress [View Pics]

Is KKK scripted? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair the highest paid contestants on Rohit Shetty's show? Former has a Minimum guarantee clause

In an interview with Tellychakkar, Sourabh Raaj Jain mentioned that he does not know who all are the contestants of the new season, but he gave them a piece of advice. He asked everyone to take care of the content of the show and that has raised eyebrows. He as quoted saying, "Well, I am unaware of the list of contestants participating in the show this season. I know of a few people, but I do not know them on a personal level. Well, to all the contestants participating in the show this season, all I'd like to say is that I know all of them will perform really well. But my advice is, please take care of the content too. Because 'Khatron Ke Khiladi #Contentkekhiladi' works." Well, well. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik and more divas all set to raise the temperature on the show

Sourabh Raaj's KKK journey

The actor who became famous with got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after named him to do a particular stunt. Arjun himself had to perform the stunt but was rather asked to choose from the rest. Many were upset with this and Sourabh's fans called his elimination 'unfair'.

KKK 12 contestants in Cape Town

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are currently in Cape Town shooting for the show along with . Details of its launch date and more are yet to be unvieled.