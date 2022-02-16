Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Rubina Dilaik a part of Rohit Shetty’s show? The actress FINALLY breaks silence

There have been reports that Shakti actress has been approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The stunt-based reality show, which is hosted by , is reportedly scheduled to start soon. There have been multiple reports about many celebs being a part of it. Not just Rubina, it is said that Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Prince Narula, Rajiv Adatia, Dipika Kakar and Simba Nagpal are also reportedly approached for the show. However, Rubina has opened up about it. Also Read - Shabir Ahluwalia, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and 7 other TV actors who took a risk by quitting popular shows for new projects

Recently, while talking to India Forums, the actress cleared that she is not doing the show. She said, "I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It's just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin." There were reports that Rubina is going to feature in Naagin 6 as one of the leads, but it turned out to be false.

Rubina won Bigg Boss season 14, and she returned to the show Shakti after a gap. The serial went off-air last year in October. Rubina was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also, but she couldn't do it. Last year, while talking to Times of India, the actress had stated, "Yes, I was offered the show. I didn't take it up because I had committed to the daily soap Shakti. And then I got COVID. So even if I had taken up the show, I would have to back out." But, Rubina's husband was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Well, Rubina is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut with a film titled Ardh. The movie is being directed by , and it also stars and . The release date of the film is not yet announced, and it is not yet revealed whether it will be getting a theatrical release or an OTT release.