Social media sensation and TV actress Jannat Zubair is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is among the strongest contestants as reportedly she has made it to the top 5. She has been enjoying a lot of fame and name, and has a great fan following on Instagram. Another social media star who is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is Faisal Shaikh. Whispers were being heard in the industry that there were sparks flying between the two. Jannat has finally addressed all the rumours.

Jannat Zubair talks about dating Faisal Shaikh

In an interview with Etimes TV, Jannat Zubair stated that her friendship with Faisal started as co-stars and now he has become a family friend. She was quoted saying, "The friendship with Faisal started as co-actors and later we became family friends. He has been close to my entire family. So I am glad that he is part of this show." Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jannat and Faisal have also been a part of a music video together. Their chemistry had left everyone rooting for them to be a couple in real.

Jannat Zubair's Bollywood debut

In the same interview, the actress stated that she was going to make her Bollywood debut, however, it got stalled as the pandemic hit. She stated that she would have entered Bollywood at the age of 18 as an interesting story had come her way. But she was upset as the film could not happen due to Coronavirus outbreak. But she is going to make her debut in Punjabi films soon. Now, it remains to be seen when she manages to bag a Bollywood project. The actress was a part of TV show Tu Aashiqui.