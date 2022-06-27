Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has commenced, and the celebrity contestants have been shooting for the same in Cape Town, South Africa. Jannat Zubair is one of the contestants on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is one of the youngest contestants of the season and has been earning loads of praises from fellow contestants and the filmmaker-mentor Rohit Shetty. Jannat Zubair's fans cannot wait to watch her on the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and believe that she'll ace it. However, the new Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo is quite worrisome. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans dub Karan Kundrra as favourite host, Kanika Mann gets chased by wild dogs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

Jannat's KKK12 promo

A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was dropped by the channel on their social media handle. Jannat's KKK12 promo has been the most awaited one. The promo begins with Jannat being the star and posing on the streets of Cape Town. Then comes the time to perform the task. It is a water-based stunt. Jannat is dropped into the water from a plexiglass tank. Towards the end of it, we can see Jannat fainting as the staff help her out of the pool. Well, it's just a promo and it could be that Jannat was just exhausted and did not really faint. Check out the video here:

Jannat's fans react to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo

It's been about four years that Jannat Zubair's fans are watching her on screens again. They are super happy to see her back in action. Jannat's fans have been showering her with love and support and they believe, she is going to rule the hearts and stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, the fainting bit is a little worrisome for her admirers. Fans hope that that favourite contestant is safe and healthy, as y'all know other contestants have been injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Apart from Jannat Zubair, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi's 12 contestants line up include Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, , , , Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann and .