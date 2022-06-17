Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being shot in Cape Town and fans of the Rohit Shetty-hosted TV show are eagerly waiting for the premiere of the popular stunt-based reality TV show. BollywoodLife.com got in touch with TV serial actress Jannat Zubair for a chat session and talked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in great detail. Jannat's videos with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi are currently the talk of the town. However, things were not so always, it seems. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: SHOCKING! Munawar Faruqui out of Rohit Shetty's reality TV show? [Read Report]

Jannat spills the beans on her bond with Shivangi

So, y'all would think that Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair have been best friends all the time. But that's not been the case. While talking to BollywoodLife.com, Jannat surprised us by saying that she has been bonding with Shivangi Joshi a lot because they never shared that rapport before. "Shivangi ke saath mera bond bohot achha hua hai. Aap sab dekh rahe honge ki hum stories aur reels kaafi bana rahe hai ek dusre ke saath. Jabki humne aisa bilkul nahi socha that ki humara bond ho payega. (I have been bonding a lot with Shivangi these days. Y'all would have seen the stories and reels that we both keep sharing. However, neither of us thought that we would bond here, that is, on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)."

Jannat and Shivangi's sweet misunderstanding

Jannat Zubair further revealed to us that she and Shivangi never exchanged Hi's when either when they met at events. "Aaj se pehle humne ek dusre ko milkar bhi Hi-Hello nahi ki thi," she says while recalling, "Toh mujhe aisa lagta tha ki usko mujhse kuch problem hai and usko lagta tha ki mujhe usse kuch problem hai. (I used to think she has a problem with me and she believed I had an issue with her)." Jannat adds that after flying to Cape Town, she and Shivangi Joshi started bonding on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. "To, haan, yahan aane ke baad kaafi unexpected si friendship hui hai humari but I am glad."

Who would have thought this is how it started, but we definitely love the way their friendship is going and growing! Cheer to both Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair.