Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi had a shocking MISUNDERSTANDING before bonding on the show [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair opened up on her bond with Shivangi Joshi and it wasn't like that in the beginning. While talking to BollywoodLife.com, Jannat shared they had a kinda misunderstanding.