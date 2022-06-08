Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi are the new BFFs in town; their sexy dance is unmissable [Watch]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun in full swing with the 12 most popular television contestants. And the two most popular girls on the Rohit Shetty's show have become the new BFFs in town. Don't believe us? Take a look at how Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi are slaying with sexy dance moves. While Shivangi Joshi looked uber cool in her yellow top and blue shorts, Jannat Zubair is leaving her fans envious because of her HOT BOD. Look at the moves, the girls are killing it, and how! Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Here’s when you will get to watch Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha and other celebs facing their fears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Jannat took to her Instagram and posted their video together with a caption, "Babyy stop drop and roll." Well, their fans are going gaga over their bonding and how.

teaches dance in Cape Town

Well, only if you thought the girls are having all the fun. Hold on. Mohit Malik and Sriti Jha the co-contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 show to are having a gala time together where the actress is seen teaching Mohit some dancing skills and the boy is on fire. Sriti has got some moves, and we are damn sure Mohit will end up turning into the best dancer by the end of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Malik (@mohitmalik1113)

While the contestants are in Cape Town right now, they are all set to take over the deadly stunts and fight to win the title of the show. The strongest contestant is as she has an immense fan following and her one video with Rohit Shetty created fireworks on social media. Her fans have declared her the winner already.

Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are also part of the show and now seems like reality shows are incomplete without this new Jai and Veeru. Rajiv Adatia too keeps entertaining with his posts from Cape Town.