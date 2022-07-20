Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair's bestie Anushka Sen is 'proud of her'; says, 'We are breaking stereotypes' [EXCLUSIVE]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is making a great amount of noise. Fans are super duper excited to know the winner of the latest season of Rohit Shetty's show. The contestants of the show are back from Cape Town and now only a few days are left to know the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and others are participants this year. We recently got in touch with Anushka Sen who is gearing up for her talk show, Not Just A Chat Show. She had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi in the previous season. As she shared her experience, we asked her to pick a winner for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also Read - Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and more South stars' most adorable family moments captured in THESE timeless pics

Anushka Sen mentioned that she simply cannot choose one contestant as everyone is performing so well. She said, "I can't pick. You never know who performs well, when. It depends on the stunt, it depends on the person and what they are feeling at that time. It is not that the person is very tall or strong so he/she will win the show. Or the person has experience in reality shows so he/she will win the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show in which everything is unexpected. So I don't know who is going to win."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

On her bestie Jannat Zubair doing KKK 12

Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair share a great bond and surely the Jhansi Ki Rani star is hoping for her to win the trophy. Anushka Sen said she is proud of her friend. Her quote reads, "I haven't seen all the episodes but I have seen a few clips on Instagram and seen Jannat perform. And I was very proud of her. Last year time when I went and came back, I told everyone that you guys have to do the show as it is once in a lifetime opportunity. And now I see her doing so well, I am so proud. We are of almost the same age and we are kind of breaking the stereotypes. People are like these girls are so young and they cannot do stunts. So we are breaking the stereotypes. I am so happy for her and hoping for her to win."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Well only time will tell who wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.