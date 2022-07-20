Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair's bestie Anushka Sen is 'proud of her'; says, 'We are breaking stereotypes' [EXCLUSIVE]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Anushka Sen spoke about bestfrien Jannat Zubair's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She said she is proud of her.