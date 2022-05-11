Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is making immense news. 's show will start its shooting in South Africa in the first week of June. The contestants are supposed to be flying out of the country in the last week of May. The names of several top stars are doing the rounds as confirmed participants. But the thing is that some people are yes to sign the contract. The recent development is that Kanika Mann is supposed to be on the show. Fans of Indian TV shows know her as Guddan from the hit daily Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payegaa. She is also supposed to be dating Nishant Singh Malkhani. Also Read - Anupamaa: Makers of Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna show unfazed by 'STOP ruining Anupama' Twitter backlash? [Exclusive]

Kanika Mann's participating is being confirmed by various handles on Twitter. She is a popular face and well within the budget of the makers. The buzz doing the rounds is that and Munawar Faruqui are yet to confirm their participation. The winner of Lock Upp might take up the show, but Erica Fernandes is apparently not yet 100 per cent on board. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is also coming on Colors. The team is also making a bank of celebs for the dance-based reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be the first major reality TV show of Kanika Mann. After Guddan wrapped up, she has been away from daily soaps. Guddan was her debut show. The actress has done a number of music videos. She has a project with coming up. Some of the confirmed names for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are , , Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia and others. Instagram influencer Mr Faisu is also a part of the show.

The show is a huge TRP gainer for the channel. With the daily soaps not doing much for Colors, the channel is banking on its upcoming reality shows.