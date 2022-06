Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha reveals being in awe of Rohit Shetty, says, 'I was very intimidated'

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is happening in Cape Town, South Africa. One of the star contestants is actress . She is known all over India as Pragya. She told ETimes TV that she is very intimidated by the Golmaal director, and cannot even look at him properly in the eye. Sriti Jha said that the experience of sharing frame with is a completely new one for her. She said that he is a huge celebrity for them. She told ETimes TV, "He comes with a certain amount of intimidation. I was very intimidated and in fact, I still am. I can’t look him in the eye and talk. He has a big personality and I can’t look into his eyes while talking." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Shafaq Naaz aka Shruti recounts spine-chilling encounter with obsessed fan; says, 'I was paranoid....'

But Sriti Jha said that he is the best host for a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She said he has immense faith in them and always believes that they can accomplish. Sriti Jha said that he has kindness in his heart for them. She said Rohit Shetty is the happiest person when a contestant successfully completes a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She said that the team goes all out to do stunts just to make him happy.

Sriti Jha who was seen with Shabir Ahluwalia in Kumkum Bhagya said she loves a routine life. She says she is at ease when she knows how her day is going to be like. She said she misses the cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya immensely. Sriti Jha said that being on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sets was refreshing but it did not compare to the feeling of Kumkum Bhagya sets. The actress said that she enjoyed small things like travelling in a bus with the other contestants, having lunch together and impromptu dancing.