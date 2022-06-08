Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha teaches Mohit Malik how to dance with fire on Rohit Shetty's show [Watch Video]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot is happening in Cape Town. actress is one of the star contestants of the show. The actress is known as Pragya all over India from her superhit show. Well, Sriti Jha is known for her multiple talents. She is a poetess and good public speaker. The actress also knows how put up a fire show. We might just get to see a glimpse of it. Well, Sriti Jha is teaching how to do the same. We saw a video of the same on their Instagram handles. Fans are totally loving the bond of the two top stars. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Shabir Ahluwalia and more: Top TV stars who have never delivered a flop show in their careers

Fans are going gaga. Everyone knows that Sriti Jha is too talented. The actress showed off her skills in fire dance some days back on her Instagram handle. Sriti Jha told us that she is very scared of many things, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is a new experience for her. But seeing her love for out of the box stuff, we feel that Sriti Jha will surprise many people.

She has said before that her fave Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant is her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia. He won the third season that was held in Brazil. That season was hosted by . She told a paper, "My Favourite #KhatronKeKhiladi contestants of course it has to be Shabir Ahluwalia forever. He is my favourite in everything. I've learnt from him that you should always enjoy your life."

The other contestants on 's show are Kanika Mann, Mr Faisu Shaikh, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair and others.