Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kunal Jaisingh REVEALS the real reason for not being a part of Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian television. The host has been associated with the show for years now and he is the PERFECT fit for it. While the contestants of the show have been finalised for this year. One TV actor Kunal Jaisingh refused to be a part of the show and left his fans heartbroken. There were lots of reports of Kunal being a part of the show, however, he has refused it and even opened up about the real reason for not doing the Rohit Shetty's show.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla when quizzed Kunal about not being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he said, " In my life to take up a reality (show) as challenging as Khatron, but somewhere maybe in the future I might be able to. But I like it, and it's not just entertainment. I feel Khatron is a way of life as well if you want to look at it that way. Because there are fears that we face in everyday life, and Khatron is that one good platform where we can challenge those fears and overcome them."

He further elaborates about the stunts of the show that is extremely dangerous and challenging at the same time, " (It) may be fire, water, height, animals, creepy crawlies, anything. So there is always a challenge, and I believe that growth in life is always when you break the shackles of challenges. So Khatron is a very good platform. I am rooting for everyone who is in the show. I always say, 'may the best man or woman win'." Indeed the fans of Kathryn Ke Khiladi can not contain their excitement for season 12.

While it is reported that Pratik Sehajpal and too will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and it is definitely going to be kicked.