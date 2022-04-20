Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the most anticipated show on Colors after the shoddy TRPs of Bigg Boss 15. As per reports, Lock Upp star Munawar Faruqui is confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He has emerged as the most popular contestant of Lock Upp on social media. A number of people are rooting for his victory on the show. Lock Upp comes on MX Player and ALT Balaji. The stand up comedian will join top TV stars and some Bigg Boss 15 contestants on the show. Also Read - Prince Harry reveals how Meghan Markle and he have made THIS commitment for their kids Archie and Lilibet

It seems actress is also a part of it. People who follow TV news know her as a close friend of TV producer Vikas Gupta. She has done shows like Fanaah and Ace Of Space. None of the two have confirmed being a part of the adventure reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the best shows on Colors channel. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty, and is considered as a very prestigious project. The whole team will leave for Cape Town, South Africa in the month of May 2o22. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 also reportedly has three people from Bigg Boss 15.

Buzz is that Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhatt will compete against one another. These three names from Bigg Boss 15 have good buzz on social media. The other names doing the rounds are Shivangi Joshi, , Arti Singh, choreographer Tushar Kalia, and Paras Chhabra. Last year, the whole team shot in a bio bubble in South Africa.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 saw a winner in . The show saw tough competition between , Varun Sood, , Anushka Sen, Sana Makbool and other celebs.