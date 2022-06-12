Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik falls in LOVE with Cape Town; promises to visit again with wife Addite and son

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is taking place in a beautiful city Cape Town and the entire contestant is having the time of their lives in this beautiful place as they can't get over the beauty and we don't blame them. But one actor seems to have fallen in love with the city and he is totally in awe of it. And he is TV's heartthrob, . The actor who is one of the strongest and most popular constants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 spoke about his love for the city. "I fell in love with Cape Town in just 5 days. It is beautiful, it is peaceful. I will for sure plan a trip here with Addite and Ekbir very soon. I miss them already and want to see them. Also, since we haven't gone on a nice long vacation after Ekbir was born, I want my family to see and experience all things in Cape Town," he said to Pinkvilla. Also Read - Akshay Kumar mixes business with pleasure; to shoot next movie at key London hotspots for THIS reason? [Exclusive]

Indeed Mohit is a family man and has proved it time and again. When Mohit was on his way to begin his journey with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, his wifey Addite had come to see him off at the airport along with his son Ebir. And the video of him hugging his wife in son at the airport was heartwarming and it went VIRAL. While the man is all set to perform the stunts has found some amazing friends among the contestants and one of them is .