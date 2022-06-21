Mohit Malik is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and from the looks of it, the actor/ reality TV show competitor is having the time of his life in Cape Town, South Africa, where season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently being held and hosted by Rohit Shetty, who's also hosted most of the previous seasons. Now we all know that Mohit Malik is quite popular all across India, but here's some inside dope on how he himself was taken aback to see how his popularity transcends the seven seas during his Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 preparations. Also Read - Bradley Cooper REVEALS how famous Hollywood director ridiculed him for having 7 Oscar nominations; actor said, 'Go f*ck yourself'

Mohit Malik gets mobbed by screaming female fans in Cape Town

Mohit Malik gets mobbed by screaming female fans in Cape Town

From reality shows to daily soaps, has always been a prominent face on the Indian television scene. It's well known by those who follow the industry that the actor has a pretty large fan-base in India. However, recently, he was pleasantly surprised when was mobbed by a bunch of fans in Cape Town, proving how far his popularity reaches. While it came as a surprise to him, the fans were not surprisingly young girls – the major chunk of his fandom is among females – who were screaming his name and went ballistic when he approached them to interact. Check out some of the pics from their meet below:

Mohit Malik opens up on the experience of meeting his fans

An elated Mohit Malik exclusively told BollywoodLife, “It was lovely to see people recognise me for my work all the way here in Cape Town. It just shows how much of an amazing impact our Indian television shows have made all over the world. There were people coming up to me and excitedly calling out my name, which got me very emotional. For me, seeing love pouring across the globe is overwhelming. I feel grateful that all of my work till date is loved and appreciated by people all over the world.”