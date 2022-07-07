Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik reveals if he'll ever abort a stunt on Rohit Shetty's show [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 telecast has started on Colors. TV hunk Mohit Malik has got the tag of being the Silent Killer on the show. The title has been given by none other than Rohit Shetty on the show. Mohit Malik, who is a fitness freak is very keen to do very well on the show. The actor has been doing his best to not abort stunts. He feels Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has left a good physical and mental impact on him. Also Read - BTS CONFIRMED to have a concert in October in Busan for World Expo promotion; ARMY is tripping hard over the news [VIEW TWEETS]

He told Bollywood Life, "I believe that Khatron Ke Khiladi does make you stronger. Both physically and mentally. That's the way I look at challenges in life and KKK12 is indeed a big challenge. While you know you have to prep your body physically to endure stunts and even the (outdoor) weather in which they are performed, a stunt is not all about just the brawn. You have to strategise in your mind about how you can complete your stunt in a shorter amount of time and that requires focus."

He further said, "It is very true that in moments when you feel that you will give up or when you will want to give up, but then you snap out of it and perform like this is your last stunt, trust me it's a big victory and the feeling's great. The feeling of completing a stunt and going on to winning it, is totally amazing, euphoric and I honestly have no more adjectives in mind right now to describe it. But overcoming your fear and doing the stunt, that effort in itself matters a lot to me."

Will Mohit Malik abort any stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 given that he is an adrenaline junkie? He tells us, "I always really try my best to complete all the stunts assigned to me. I have a few fears that I really really want to overcome. I fear heights, which I am overcoming. I’ve done stunts at a height and I’m doing them well. I have done 3-4 stunts on a crane and aren't afraid of heights as much as I was when I started. I am conquering my fear of heights one stunt at a time. I came her to do stunts and not let my fear get the better of me."