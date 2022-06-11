Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot is underway in Cape Town. It seems the contestants are having a good time on the sets. When some of them are not shooting for the show, they are shooting reels and posting them on Instagram. Shivangi Joshi and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu were seen in reel. Mr Faisu was imitating from . They are seen in colourful clothes. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: SJ Suryah has a fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; fans demand a film together [VIEW PIC]

Fans are reacting on the video. "Iska hi wait tha," wrote a user. Another comment read, "Waoo faisu shivi." Read another comment, "Want to see Rubina & Shivangi in one Reel."

The other contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, , , , Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, and .

Talking about Shivangi, she became popular for her show . She was also seen in Balika Vadhu 2. In in interview to India Today, Shivangi spoke about her fear of heights. She said, "I had to perform a stunt in my previous show. I had to do something similar to a zip line activity. And I am scared of heights. Everybody thought that I would be able to do it, so nobody asked me. The night before I had to perform the stunt, I got a message that this is the location and this is what you have to do. And I was like I cannot do it. Then I cried so much. I did it and somehow I managed."

