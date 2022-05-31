Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair the highest paid contestants on Rohit Shetty's show? Former has a Minimum guarantee clause

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one show we wait for. With as the savage, encouraging but relentless taskmaster the contestants have to battle out some deadly stunts. This time there is a mix of TV stars, reality show contestants and influencers. We have big names in Shivangi Joshi, , , and Pratik Sehajpal on the show. Plus, there are celebs like Munawar Faruqui, Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair. Every year, people discuss who might be the highest paid on the show. This time, it looks like the influencers are pocketing the millions. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 or Anupamaa, which is the most entertaining show? [View Poll Results]

Sources have told IndiaToday.in that seeing the success of Lock Upp, the makers decided to rope in a mixed bag of contestants. Actors like Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi and Sriti Jha have an established and loyal fan base but channel wants the millions of fans of influencers like Mr Faisu and Jannat Zubair to see the show. Mr Faisu has over 27 million followers on Instagram. He has done many music videos and a web show too. A source told IndiaToday.in, "He, in fact, has been provided with a minimum 6 weeks guarantee and a huge payment to bring him to the show."

Likewise, Jannat Zubair's fan following is of teens across India. While the figures have not been disclosed, it is known that these two have pocketed in the biggest pay package for the show. This is done with the objective to make teens and adolescents tune in to TV to watch the adventure reality show. The fact that young people do not watch TV is something that is bothering the industry. TV is seen as a medium for 30 plus audience.

All the contestants have reached South Africa where the shoot will start in a few days time. They are now enjoying the sights and sounds of the city.