Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Naagin 6 actor Abhishek Verma aka Ritesh Gujral on Rohit Shetty's show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one show that is making news non-stop. and the contestants are supposed to be flying down to South Africa in June. While the show will be shot soon, it seems the telecast will happen a lot later as Colors plans to roll out Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 before Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. A number of names are doing the rounds on social media including some of the top stars of the TV industry. Now, one more name has come forth. It is none other than Abhishek Verma. Fans known him as Aditya Raman Bhalla from the show, . This has been reported by Telly Buzz of India Forums.

In the past, Abhishek Verma has also done shows like Nadaaniyaan and . It seems the makers have approached him after , Rajiv Adatia and for the show. His onscreen dad, actor aka Raman Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has done Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. He did very well on the show. Rohit Shetty has also announced his new project Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The series will come on Amazon Prime Video. Abhishek Verma is now seen on Naagin 6 as Ritesh Gujral.

Some other names are also doing the rounds like Instagram influencers and former Tik Tok stars like Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Rakhi Sawant, Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, , Tushar Kalia, , Sriti Jha, . The line-up is looking too good as of now. Let us wait for the final confirmed names!