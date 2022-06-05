Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal on missing out on Rohit Shetty's reality show [Exclusive]

Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal is winning hearts as Rishabh Gujral. The supernatural show has the highest TRPs for the channel. After his exit from Bigg Boss 15, rumours had spread that Simba Nagpal would be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. However, that did not happen. He went on to do Naagin 6 instead. When we asked Simba Nagpal if he chose Naagin 6 over Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 this is what he said. He told BollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE chat, "Well, I am aware of the rumours and news reports. I am a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is the only reality show that I wish to do from now on. The adventure and adrenaline that the show offers is right up my street. It is a dream show for me." Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Esha Gupta on steamy scenes with Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal AD together and more

Explaining further he said, "I was very keen to do KKK 12 but I never thought that the shoot would start so early. So, I took up this show. Naagin 6 is a finite show, and I am committed to it. But I feel that the show will come to me if it is in my destiny. I am not disappointed or anything. But to be honest, Khatron Ke Khiladi is the only reality show I want to do." Also Read - Aamna Sharif OPENS UP about facing discrimination due to her TV background; says, ‘I could have got better offers’ [Exclusive]

Simba Nagpal said acting is his priority. "I just want to act. Working on Shakti was a very gratifying experience for me. I want to do more shows and polish my acting skills. I have a lot to learn. A show like Bigg Boss is not exactly for my personality. I was my real self inside the house. I cannot react on things if I do feel about them. This is why people thought I was too lazy or thanda. But the show was a nice experience. Going forward, acting is what I want to do." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vikram takes a bumper opening, Vijay Deverakonda-Pooja Hegde's JGM goes on floors and more