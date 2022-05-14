Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will start its shoot from the end of May. Now, choreographer Nishant Bhat has confirmed that he is going to be a part of 's show. He said that he will give his cent per cent as he is a very competitive person. Nishant Bhat is the second choreographer on the show along with Tushar Kalia. This is his second reality show with the channel after Bigg Boss 15. Tushar Kalia got engaged last evening. Nishant Bhat was also present for the function. The Dance Deewane judge got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Triveni Burman. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan is all smiles as she departs for the French Riviera [VIEW PICS]

The other few who are still in talks are Munawar Faruqui, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Jannat Zubair. In fact, Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani confirmed that he is in talks but nothing has materialised so far. If he takes it up, it will be his first reality show. Siddharth Nigam is the perfect bet being a gymnast and stunt enthusiast. He will become the front-runner for the trophy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has confirmed names like , , Erika Packard, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal and others. Rohit Shetty and co will fly down to South Africa. The shoot of KKK 11 also happened there. Last year, it was who brought home the trophy. The show is one of the highest TRP gainers for the channel. It looks like Colors is going all out to splurge by getting some truly big names.