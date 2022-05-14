Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat confirms participation; Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani in talks for Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat has finally confirmed his participation on the show; Gashmeer Mahajani aka Imlie's Aditya is also in talks for Rohit Shetty's show which will be filmed in South Africa