Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat opts out of Dance Deewane Junior mentors panel for Rohit Shetty's show

It looks like it is almost confirmed. Nishant Bhat has decided to let go of Dance Deewane Junior for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was supposed to be one of the dance mentors of the young kids on the show. The promos of the show are creating quite a buzz. We have Karan Kundrra as the host of the show. At the same time, Marzi Pestonji, Neetu Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have come as judges of the show. It seems Nishant Bhat has decided to let go of the dance show for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The new mentors will be Sonali Kar, Tushar Shetty and Pratik Utekar.

We have heard of the above two names as they are the BFFs of Mouni Roy. Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal fans will get to see the two on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the shows that gets highest TRPs for the channel. It makes a lot of sense to be a part of it because of the visibility. Also, contestants are paid a fat sum per episode for that show. Nishant Bhat fans seem to be happy with the development. Moreover, he can come to Dance Deewane Junior anytime being part of the same channel.

The team will be flying off in June-July to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show has some big names like Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes, Urvashi Dholakia, Pratik Sehajpal, Pavitra Punia and others. Rohit Shetty is going to be the host of the show.