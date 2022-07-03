Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun and it looks like this year it is going to be more than just daredevil stunts. Pyaar, ishq aur mohabbat is also on the cards. At least that is what one derived from the first episode of the show when host Rohit Shetty teased Pratik Sehajpal and Chetna Pande. During the show, Chetna Pande confesses that she knows Pratik Sehajpal from the beginning. She says that they were a part of a reality TV show and they used to fight a lot. But then she makes a statement saying that every good bond begins with a fight. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: From Aneri Vajani to Shivangi Joshi — THESE 8 TV stars fail to make it to top 5; get eliminated before the finale
Rohit Shetty then teases Pratik Sehajpal about the same and he is unable to stop blushing. Nishant Bhat chips and hilariously says, "Thakur toh gayo." Though Pratik tries to clarify that they are just good friends and nothing more than that the smile of his face makes everyone think otherwise. Mohit Malik also says that 'Ek Ladka Aur Ladki Kabhi Dost Nahi Ho Sakte.' Take a look at the video below:
Meanwhile, the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 appears to be a hit. Pratik Sehajpal won a task against Tushar Kalia. On Twitter, quite a few fans of his are rejoicing his first victory and rooting for him to be the winner of the show. Check out a few tweets below:
What's your review of the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Tweet and let us know.
