Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal breaks silence on rumours of upsetting Rohit Shetty with his rude behaviour

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is making a lot of news. We have seen how it was said that Jannat Zubair and got into a war of words. Post that, rumours surfaced that Pratik Sehajpal spoke rudely to host . There was a stunt that and he were doing together. It seems Pratik Sehajpal did not follow the rules. This upset Rohit Shetty. When the host mentioned this to Pratik Sehajpal, he answered back. Some people said that he misbehaved with the filmmaker while others feel that his tone came across as a bit rude, but he did not intend to do so.

Now, Pratik Sehajpal has taken to Twitter to clarify the rumour. He wrote, "Honestly please watch the episode clearly! Not once did I speak wrong with Rohit sir I really respect him and I'm grateful to god that I got a chance to even meet him. Jab maine bola ki 'kuch nahi hoga mujhe something something' I was talking to someone else... and it looked so wrong even to me as it looked like I spoke in a wrong tone with Rohit sir which I can never do in my life."

I would be the last person who would disrespect anyone. Can't even think about it... #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/HpU8mwxmQ0 — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) July 12, 2022

Rohit Shetty is known to be a strict host, and it is rare for him to tolerate the tantrums of any contestant. Pratik Sehajpal clarified that he would never think of doing something like that. He added in his tweet, "I remember someone else also told me to leave that rope too and I was talking to that someone and in the episode it has been put like I'm talking wrong with Rohit sir. I can never even think of that! In fact I never even said those lines to Rohit sir woh baat maine kisi aur ko boli thi." They were pitted with and Tushar Kalia in that task.