After Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal had a great opportunity to showcase his strength and agility on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, Pratik ended up aborting the maximum stunts and his habit led to his elimination. Disappointed by his performance, netizens have now compared Pratik to Nikki Tamboli for constantly aborting the stunts. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal leaves viewers of Rohit Shetty's show disappointed; netizens say, 'Zero enthusiasm' [Read Tweets]

Many people said that they had high hopes from Pratik because of his fitness. However, Pratik failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. People said that Nikki was way better than Pratik while performing daredevil stunts on the show. While some called him darpok, some said that he turned out to be an irritating male version of Nikki on the show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Did Pratik Sehajpal truly deserve a re-entry as a wild card? Here is what fans feel [Read Tweets]

However, Pratik fans jumped to his defense saying that he was constantly discouraged on the show. After getting eliminated, Rohit Shetty told him that he could have atleast tried performing stunts otherwise he would become a joke on national television for being a quitter. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Evicted contestant Pratik Sehajpal to return on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Never been this disappointed with any contestant#PratikSehajpal you are such a disappointment even Nikki was better than you yaarr#KKK12 — Confused_soul (@IAmUniqueOnMyOn) September 4, 2022

darpok @realsehajpal nikal jaa abb KKK c etna irritating male version of nikki #PratikSehajpal — King Kohli (@Punter655) September 4, 2022

Aage koi 1stunt Jeet jayega, dekho dekho jalne vale dekho shuru ho jayega prateekfam ka.koi itna bada fattu kaise ho sakta hai#PratikSehajpal#KhatronKeKhiladi12 — Savage Sweet (@SavageSweet11) September 4, 2022

Every season is designed keeping the people in mind last season it was expected from nikki to be scared and so she was the comic relief this season all this was expected from rajiv and pratik was supposed to be a tough contender which sadly he couldnt live up to #PratikSehajpal — Togepi? (@parthavi20) September 3, 2022

Two season and two parallels just like #RohitShetty said about Pratik and Nikki stunt. Think #PratikSehajpal could have been a much better performer if he could have suppressed his fears somehow like he did in the last stunt today#kkk12 #KhatronKeKhiladi12 — THE KHABRI (@ThreaIkhabri) August 20, 2022

Clearly, fans are unhappy with Pratik's disappointing performance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and they expected him to do much better. Nevertheless, Pratik seems to have joining Naagin 6 as one of the leads and it remains to be seen if he would live up to the expectations of the audience on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show.