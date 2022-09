Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most watched reality shows on it. Unlike Bigg Boss, it has always been consistent with its numbers on TRPs. Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal is one of the contestants on the show. Fans loved him on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 but many feel that he is just not interested in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. This season, the line up is very good. Pratik Sehajpal has been giving up on tasks very easily and it is upsetting not only for his fans but also the general audience. Netizens took to Twitter to say that it looks like Pratik Sehajpal was forced to become a part of the show. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Did Pratik Sehajpal truly deserve a re-entry as a wild card? Here is what fans feel [Read Tweets]

Aaj #KKK12 me chal kya rha tha!? Especially that gold stunt kanika, Rubina were not trying at all. Pratik toh anyways is a lost case. Rajiv won, because no one was ready to compete with him. Even performers like Mohit, Tushar, Jannat were like kya ho rha h ? #KhatronKeKhilad12 — ?? (@Amber25999292) September 4, 2022

#PratikFam is just embarrassing themselves and Pratik more and more. Stop guys. Ugh#KKK12 — Mondler (@mondlerfc) September 4, 2022

Saw something about @realsehajpal

aborting another stunt in #kkk12. Why what happened to his attitude that he was showing when asked about teja's kkk stinct? Look who's laughing now??? KARMA!!!!#TejRan — Prachi (TEAM ROKA) (@fuddu__tejran) September 4, 2022

Wondering what happened to #PratikSehajpal, he really disappointed his supporters in #KKK12. Hope to see him shine again. — Ostrich Eggs (@eggs_eggs2) September 4, 2022

Watched #KhatronKeKhiladi12 pls there is one thing called as sportsmen spirit and a contestant clearly lacks that .. 6 seconds m abort , pani se dar, hawa se dar, uchai se dar ? why you are in this show then ?? — Juhi Jain | HP is ♥️?? (@juhiJainID) September 4, 2022

Looked like #PratikSehajpal was asked to participate in #kkk12 at gun point ? Seemed lackluster throughout the season with zero enthusiasm and no winning attitude! Completely opposite from his #BB15 stint! (1/2) — Shukar Hai ?? (@ALTGratitude) September 4, 2022

We can see that people are very disappointed in him. There is buzz that he is joining Naagin 6 as one of the leads. But Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are giving content in other forms like comedy. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Evicted contestant Pratik Sehajpal to return on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show