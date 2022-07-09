Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has just started and it has already grabbed viewers' attention. Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal is seen slaying the adventurous stunts like a pro. Currently, Pratik's fans are rooting for him, and how! The handsome actor is often seen ranking at the top on Twitter. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor reacts to trolling post Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement; Malaika Arora gets ogled by watchman and more

Recently, Pratik shared a post on social media as he shared a heartfelt note along with a video. He tweeted saying, 'Dil ko sab pata hai sirf dil ki sun ke kiya sab haasil, Fakhr se sar uncha hai poora yaqeen ki main hoon qaabil, Shukr hai har cheez ka mujhe, Shukr hai har cheez ka mujhe kyunki khud se banai maine apni manzil...' Also Read - Karan Johar reveals why he chose to become a single parent: 'Mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main...'

Have a look at the tweet - Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh calls out Karan Johar for nepotism, reveals he was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in this film

Advertisement

??? more power to you — AKASA (@AkasaSing) July 8, 2022

Within no time, Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant Akasa Singh who is a close friend of Pratik replied to his tweet with 'more power to you' comment. Fans went gaga over Akasa's comment for Pratik.

Talking about Pratik's game in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has been quite amazing. The actor has been doing his tasks well and his bond with other contestants including , and Nishant Bhat, among others will make you fall for him. Recently, Koffee With Karan season 7 host praised him during Rajiv Adatia's live.

Erica Packard was the first contestant to be eliminated last weekend from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.