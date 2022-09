Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The stunt-based reality show will be ending this weekend. We shall get to see Ranveer Singh and his full Cirkus squad in the finale segment. Ranveer is known for his energetic spirit which will surely make the show entertaining. In a new clip posted by the makers, Ranveer and Rubina Dilaik are having a ramp walk. While walking on the ramp, the Gully Boy star has a wardrobe malfunction. He had an 'oops moment' live on the stage. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner: Rubina Dilaik drops major hint about who will lift the trophy? Check BTS from Grand Finale

As seen in the video both Ranveer and Rubina have worn weird outfits. They walk on the ramp in a funny way leaving everyone laughing in splits. Rubina is also seen wearing a cardboard box around her attire. The 83 star, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white fur, before draping a skirt made out of artificial leaves and a photo frame hanging around him.

What made everyone laugh was when Ranveer was walking his pyjama fell off. The clip also showed Rohit's surprised reaction and the way Ranveer and Rubina pulled off their outfits deserves applause.

Watch video of Ranveer Singh's wardrobe malfunction:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The makers of the show on Instagram wrote a caption about the fashion face-off between Rubina Dilaik and Ranveer Singh. The makers also wrote about watching the grand finale episode on 24th and 25th September at 9.30 pm on Colors. The promo has made everyone excited as fans are ready to watch the grand finale episode.

For the unversed, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann and are the finalists on the show.

Watch Rubina Dilaik's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina had also posted snaps with Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and . In her post, she revealed that Ranveer Singh is her star crush and that she could not have asked for a better finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi.